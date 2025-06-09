60,169 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.