Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000.

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

