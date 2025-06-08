iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,990,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.74. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

