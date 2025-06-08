Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 192 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

