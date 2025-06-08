Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Cut by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.5% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

