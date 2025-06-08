iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $163.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.77. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

