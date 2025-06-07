Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,034,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $276.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

