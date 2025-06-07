Godsey & Gibb Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

