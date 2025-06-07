Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Shares Purchased by Principia Wealth Advisory LLC

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPLS opened at $76.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

