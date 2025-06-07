Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

