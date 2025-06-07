WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $80.15.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.