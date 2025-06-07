Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

