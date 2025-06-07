Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Sells $10,424.92 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Clinton Fitzgerald sold 8,987 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $10,424.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,304.04. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $277.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.53.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. The company had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gevo by 5,808.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEVO. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

