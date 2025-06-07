Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Sells $10,424.92 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Clinton Fitzgerald sold 8,987 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $10,424.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,304.04. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gevo Stock Up 4.5%
Shares of GEVO opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $277.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.53.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. The company had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gevo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEVO. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gevo
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gevo
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/02 – 06/06
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.