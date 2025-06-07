Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton C. Ault III Purchases 5,000 Shares

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of Universal Security Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,349.50. This represents a 134.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $2.90 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on UUU

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.