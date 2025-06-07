Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.240–0.090 EPS.

Zumiez stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Zumiez announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and footwear maker to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zumiez stock. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,789 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.06% of Zumiez at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

