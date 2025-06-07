Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $297,947,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,120 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

