CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 112,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $4,869,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after buying an additional 726,507 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

CSX Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.