Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,630 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

