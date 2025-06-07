iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by DKM Wealth Management Inc.

DKM Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.8% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $293.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

