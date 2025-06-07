Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $489.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.40.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

