StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,768 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $298,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.