City State Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 235,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

