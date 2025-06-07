Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

DGRO opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.