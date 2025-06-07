Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Diageo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $11,156,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $142.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

