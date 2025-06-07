Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.