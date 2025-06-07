SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.6%

EFAX opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.