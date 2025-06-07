Gridiron Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gridiron Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $211.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

