Gridiron Partners LLC Has $782,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gridiron Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

BSV opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

