Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Flex by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $43.07 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $69,471.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,115.87. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,695 shares in the company, valued at $62,807,152.45. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 891,134 shares of company stock worth $36,818,451. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

