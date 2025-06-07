BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Director Scott Andrew Macfabe Sells 42,682 Shares of Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Andrew Macfabe sold 42,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total transaction of C$61,035.26.

Scott Andrew Macfabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Scott Andrew Macfabe bought 152 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.68 per share, with a total value of C$255.36.

On Friday, May 16th, Scott Andrew Macfabe purchased 185 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$255.30.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Scott Andrew Macfabe acquired 202 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$254.52.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Scott Andrew Macfabe acquired 220 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$255.20.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Scott Andrew Macfabe bought 244 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$256.20.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Performance

BluMetric Environmental stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The firm has a market cap of C$51.51 million, a P/E ratio of 641.67 and a beta of 1.43. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Clarus Securities raised shares of BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Further Reading

