RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. The company has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.