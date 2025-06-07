David Helgason Sells 2,146 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $56,032.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,940.17. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, David Helgason sold 261,473 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $6,719,856.10.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

