Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Engie Stock Performance

About Engie

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. Engie has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $22.21.



ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

