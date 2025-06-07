City State Bank Buys 14,876 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $52.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

