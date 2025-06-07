First Affirmative Financial Network Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Linde were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,003,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,551,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,857,741,000 after acquiring an additional 554,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,853,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,128,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $472.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.56. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

