First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 308 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.0%

AVGO stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

