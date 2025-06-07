City State Bank Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

City State Bank lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $307.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

