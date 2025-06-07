Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CMO Katelyn Watson Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CMO Katelyn Watson sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 433,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,190.10. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Talkspace Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TALK opened at $3.29 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a P/E ratio of 329.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TALK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talkspace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TALK

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.