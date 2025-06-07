Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

