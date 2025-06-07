Gleason Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

