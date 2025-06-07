Elk River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $228.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.22.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

