Stephen M. Case Acquires 890 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen M. Case bought 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $14,070.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918,006 shares in the company, valued at $188,423,674.86. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $329.10 million, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 40.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter worth approximately $52,710,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 919,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after buying an additional 116,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 127,223.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

