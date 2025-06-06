Snider Financial Group Sells 817 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Snider Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VOE opened at $161.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

