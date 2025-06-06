Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $291.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average is $286.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

