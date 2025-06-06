IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 22,167 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,163,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up about 6.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $26,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,217,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,334,000 after buying an additional 43,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0921 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

