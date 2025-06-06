iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lifted by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

