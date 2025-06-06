Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $161.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

