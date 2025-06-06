McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 8,963 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

