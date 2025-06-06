ACT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $284.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.97. The company has a market cap of $916.94 billion, a PE ratio of 139.55, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus set a $410.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

