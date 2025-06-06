Snider Financial Group Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,952,000 after acquiring an additional 381,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,075,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 76,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,152 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.