Snider Financial Group Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,952,000 after acquiring an additional 381,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,075,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 76,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,152 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
